 Court throws out baggie and pipe in bicycle case
  • Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Hawaii News

Court throws out baggie and pipe in bicycle case

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court says a baggie with suspected drugs and glass pipe found during a pat-down of a homeless man who was stopped for riding an unregistered bicycle cannot be used to prosecute the man because police did not have the right to search him. Read more

Attendees of Memorial Day Eve ceremony call for better treatment of vets

