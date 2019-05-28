Court throws out baggie and pipe in bicycle case

The Hawaii Supreme Court says a baggie with suspected drugs and glass pipe found during a pat-down of a homeless man who was stopped for riding an unregistered bicycle cannot be used to prosecute the man because police did not have the right to search him. Read more
