Hawaii County Fire Department to hold celebration of life for captain killed in crash

The Hawaii County Fire Department is holding a celebration of life and funeral procession for Capt. David Alan Mahon on Saturday afternoon.

Mahon, 49, was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Kona last Wednesday. He was riding a motorcycle on Highway 190 in Kona when he was struck by a Honda Pilot driven by a 21-year-old Waimea man.

The 18-year veteran of the fire department was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had recently been promoted to captain.

The department will hold a “last alarm” ceremony for Mahon starting at 1 p.m., followed by a vehicle procession that will start at the Kailua-Kona Fire Station, travel down Palani Road, and continue onto Alii Drive to the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Kona Resort. An ocean service will be held offshore of Lyman’s Beach from 6 to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to the celebration of life and ocean service.

“Please accept our gratitude for all of your support,” said the fire department in a news release. “Capt. Mahon loved serving his community. We are grateful for his dedicated service.”