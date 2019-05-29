Kauai firefighters rescue female hiker from Waimea Canyon

Kauai firefighters on Tuesday afternoon rescued a female hiker in distress from near Waipoo Falls in Waimea Canyon.
Waimea firefighters received notification of the hiker in distress at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. The hiker, a 32-year-old woman from Michigan, reportedly fell and injured her leg while hiking along the trail.
Rescue personnel aboard the Air 1 helicopter located the woman about 100 yards from Waipoo Falls. Firefighters splinted her leg, loaded her into the helicopter, and airlifted her to a nearby landing zone to awaiting medics.
She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
