Princeville woman, 59, pulled from Kauai beach in full-face snorkel mask

Kauai lifeguards rescued a 59-year-old Princeville woman who was snorkeling at Ke‘e Beach on Kauai Tuesday afternoon.

The unresponsive woman was pulled from waters in a full-face snorkel mask.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a man reported to lifeguards that he lost track of his wife who was snorkeling in the ocean, the Kauai Fire Department said in a statement.

Lifeguards immediately paddled out to the woman’s location after they spotted her about 400 meters offshore, the statement said. The woman appeared unresponsive face down in the water.

Lifeguards brought the woman to shore, where they began administering CPR until she regained consciousness. American Medical Response medics arrived on the scene shortly after to provide additional support and then transported her to Wilcox Hospital.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Kauai fire officials remind the public that Haena State Park remains closed due to flood recovery efforts, while access to the Lumahai, Wainiha and Haena areas continue to be restricted to residents only.