Tradewinds slowly returning to isles

The trade winds are staging a slow comeback over the next few days, according to weather officials.

The return of the trades will happen gradually as a high-pressure ridge strengthens to the Hawaiian isles’ north while a lingering front to the northwest finally lifts northward and diminishes. By Thursday, typical trade weather should be back.

Forecasters said today would be more of “a transitional weather day” with more typical trade winds slowly spreading over the area from the east. Local sea breezes will develop over the islands later today.

Clouds carried by the trades are expected to drift a little westward on smaller isles, and to reach the windward side, providing some showers to those areas. There may be some heavy, but brief, afternoon and early evening downpours.

Trades will build to moderate levels from Thursday through much of the weekend, as a ridge continues to strengthen to the north.

More record temperatures, meanwhile, were set on Tuesday, with a high of 85 degrees Fahrenheit at Lihue, which tied with the old record set in 2005. In Kahului, Maui, which marked at least six record temperatures last week, a high of 95 degrees was set on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 93 set in 1953.