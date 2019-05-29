Woman walking along Big Isle highway is fatally struck by SUV

A woman in her 60s was fatally struck by a passing vehicle as she was walking along a Puna highway early this morning.

The accident occurred at the 15.5 mile marker of Highway 130 at about 5:16 a.m., according to Hawaii County police. An SUV driving northbound on the highway struck the woman, who was walking along the roadway. Responding officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived, but she was declared dead at the scene.

The intersection of Highway 130 and Kamaili Road has been closed as police conduct an investigation.