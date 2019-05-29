 Bank agrees to take control of Kawananakoa trust
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii News

Bank agrees to take control of Kawananakoa trust

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

First Hawaiian Bank in a court filing has conditionally agreed to take over as trustee of the Kawananakoa Trust, saying it recognizes the importance to the Native Hawaiian community. Read more

Previous Story
Thousands gather to remember and celebrate those who have passed

Scroll Up