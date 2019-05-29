 Ex-officer testifies at Kealoha trial that he ‘perpetuated a lie’ in mailbox theft case
  By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
Retired police officer Niall Silva admitted repeatedly lying to the FBI, federal prosecutors, grand jurors and in court testimony in connection with the alleged theft of the mailbox of retired Honolulu Police Chief Louise Kealoha and his wife, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. Read more

