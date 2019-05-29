Backstreet Boys add third Hawaii concert

Backstreet Boys fans who were left ticketless when their two Honolulu concerts sold out quickly last week will get another shot, as the boy band announced today it is adding a third show at Blaisdell Arena.

The added performance will be on Nov. 5, following previously announced — and sold-out — shows on Nov. 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale to Hawaii residents at 10 a.m. Saturday and to the general public 24 hours later. Prices will start at $62.50 and tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and at the Blaisdell box office.

The quintet broke through in America — after finding early stardom in Europe — with the hit song “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” as part of the late-’90s boy band explosion that also included acts such as NSync and 98 Degrees. The smooth — if gloriously nonsensical — 1999 pop hit “I Want It That Way” has proved to be their signature song.

Backstreet Boys notched a total of six top-10 hits and have three No. 1 albums to their credit, including their most recent release, “DNA,” which dropped in January. They’ve sold 40 million albums in the U.S. alone.

The latest disc is the impetus for what has become an 88-date “DNA World Tour,” with nine shows across seven Asian countries added since the first Honolulu shows were announced.

The tour kicked off in Portugal this month and is scheduled to wrap up in Honolulu. All five of the band’s original members — Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean — are participating. Sets have sprawled past 30 songs on early tour dates, featuring their biggest hits as well as tracks from “DNA.”