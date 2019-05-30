Nightly closures scheduled for Pali Highway offramp and onramp for lighting work

The offramp and onramp to Pali Highway from the H-1 freeway are scheduled for nightly closures, starting 8 p.m. Sunday, for lighting improvements, according to state transportation officials.

During the closures, contractors will dig trenches and run lines for Pali Highway lighting improvements.

Access to Pali Highway is also limited as crews make emergency repairs and improvements in the wake of damaging rockslides in mid-February that are expected to last through the end of August. The morning contraflow for Honolulu bound traffic is from 5 to 9 a.m., while Kailua-bound lanes are available 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays. The highway is closed on weekends and holidays.

The scheduled offramp and onramp closures are as follows:

Closure of the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A)

>> Nightly from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures begin Sunday night and end the morning of June 14. The offramp will be open during the p.m. Kailua/Kaneohe bound access hours on Pali Highway (3-7 p.m.).

>> Pali Highway/Bishop Street makai of the freeway will be accessible from the right-hand turn at the top of the ramp.

>> Motorists needing to access Pali Highway in Nuuanu will be directed to the right and allowed to make a U-turn at Vineyard Boulevard.

Closure of H-1 eastbound onramp

>> Nightly from 6:30 p.m. through 2:30 a.m. the following morning. Closures begin Sunday night and end the morning of June 14.

>> Lanes to Pali Highway/Bishop Street makai of the freeway will remain open.

>> Motorists can access the eastbound H-1 via Vineyard Boulevard.

Electronic message boards have been placed to alert the public, and special duty officers will be present during the nightly closures. Motorists should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time before getting on the road. Roadwork is weather permitting.