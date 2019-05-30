Noelani student named Hawaii winner in Google Doodle contest; national voting starts next week

A design by third grader Kayley Yu of Noelani Elementary School has been chosen as the 2019 Doodle 4 Google winner for the state of Hawaii.

Her design will compete against entries from 53 U.S. states and territories. Voting will be open to the public Monday through June 7 at Doodle4Google.com. The national winner will be announced in June.

The grand prize is a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 for technology at the winner’s school and the display of the winning design on Google’s homepage.

Kayley’s design incorporates native species, including ‘ohi‘a lehua blossoms and akepa birds, as well as a hula dancer and rainbow.