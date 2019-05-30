Sign work to close H-1 westbound in Kunia for 4 nights

The H-1 freeway westbound will be closed nightly between the Kunia Road offramp (Exit 5B) and the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) for four nights, starting 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly from Tuesday through Friday.

State transportation officials said the full closure of westbound lanes in this area over three nights is needed to ensure the safety of contractors and motorists during the installation of new, overhead sign structures.

Motorists will be directed to Farrington Highway via the Waikele/Waipahu exit (Exit 7) and Paiwa Street and can reenter the H-1 westbound at Kualakai Parkway.

Electronic message boards have been placed to alert the public to the closure, and special duty officers will be present. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time before getting on the freeway.