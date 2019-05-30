 Missing Maui hiker’s body found after 10-day search
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
Hawaii News

Missing Maui hiker’s body found after 10-day search

  • By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

The body of missing hiker Noah “Kekai” Mina was located and recovered Wednesday, ending an emotional 10-day search that unfolded in the shadow of another Maui hiker’s unlikely return from the wilderness. Read more

