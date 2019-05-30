 Taser likely didn’t work on man, expert linked to company says
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii News

Taser likely didn’t work on man, expert linked to company says

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

An expert witness called by city attorneys testified Wednesday that a Taser likely didn’t work on Sheldon Haleck, who was pepper sprayed by police officers multiple times and shot with a Taser stun gun twice before becoming unresponsive and later dying. Read more

Previous Story
Amanda Eller, who survived 17 days in a Maui forest, describes her ordeal as a spiritual journey

Scroll Up