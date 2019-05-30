Taser likely didn’t work on man, expert linked to company says

An expert witness called by city attorneys testified Wednesday that a Taser likely didn’t work on Sheldon Haleck, who was pepper sprayed by police officers multiple times and shot with a Taser stun gun twice before becoming unresponsive and later dying. Read more
