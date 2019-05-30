 Baritone Matthias Goerne sings Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise”at Orvis Auditorium
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
It might seem somewhat incongruous to go to a concert featuring wintry music at the beginning of summer. No matter. This is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. Read more

