Baritone Matthias Goerne sings Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise”at Orvis Auditorium

It might seem somewhat incongruous to go to a concert featuring wintry music at the beginning of summer. No matter. This is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.