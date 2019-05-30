 Pac-12 Network to air Tomey services
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Pac-12 Network to air Tomey services

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Memorial services for former Hawaii head football coach Dick Tomey are scheduled to be aired by the Pac-12 Network on Friday beginning at 6 a.m., a network spokesman said. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 29, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - May 30, 2019

Scroll Up