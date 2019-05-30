[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
No local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
No local sporting events scheduled.
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Waipio 10, Firehouse 9
Zen 16, Na Kahuna 9
Makules 16, Na Pueo 4
Xpress 18, Yankees 6
Lokahi 25, Sportsmen 22
Action 17, Hawaiians 14
Hui Ohana 18, Fat Katz 6
Bad Company 16, Aikane 15
Golden Eagles 15, Hikina 14
