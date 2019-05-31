 Gator busts through kitchen window, breaks bottles of wine
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
  • 87°
News | Top News

Gator busts through kitchen window, breaks bottles of wine

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 p.m.

  • Video courtesy Associated Press

    An 11-foot alligator invades a Florida home and breaks wine bottles. Homeowner says "It's mating season, they'll try anything."

  • COURTESY CLEARWATER POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • COURTESY CLEARWATER POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • COURTESY CLEARWATER POLICE DEPARTMENT

CLEARWATER, Fla. >> Authorities say an 11-foot (3.4-meter) alligator busted through a kitchen window and broke several bottles of red wine in a Florida home before it was captured.

Police tweeted that the gator was removed from Mary Wischhusen’s Clearwater condominium early today. No one was injured.

Wischhusen uses a walker. She told news outlets that the moment she saw the lumbering reptile, she moved into her bedroom, closed the door and called police.

She says she played computer games while waiting for help to arrive.

Wischhusen says it took two trappers and 10 police officers two hours to get the alligator out of the home, where she has lived for almost four decades.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Downfall of North Korean negotiator was sealed when Trump-Kim summit collapsed
Next Story
Virginia Beach police say multiple people hurt in shooting; suspect in custody
Looking Back

Scroll Up