One person found dead in Maui’s Pools of Oheo

An unidentified person died Thursday evening in the Pools of Oheo, often referred to as Seven Sacred Pools, in the remote Kipahulu District of Haleakala National Park.

Maui firefighters and police officers responded to a report of an injured person in the pool late Thursday, according to a news release from Haleakala National Park.

Responders recovered the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement.

Haleakala National Park officials did not release any more details about the victim, including age, sex and cause of death.