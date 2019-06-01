Honolulu firefighters resume search for missing swimmer in Kailua Bay







The Honolulu Fire Department is searching this morning for a male in his 20s who is reported missing in Kailua Bay.

A good Samaritan rescued two distressed swimmers approximately 40 yards offshore Dune Circle in Kailua on Friday night, while HFD officials resumed their search for the third missing swimmer early this morning after spending nearly four hours Friday combing the ocean.

Around 5:32 p.m. Friday, HFD responded with eight units staffed with 24 personnel to search for swimmers in distress in Kailua Bay, Capt. Scot Seguirant said in an email. The area is located near Kalama Beach Park.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 5:38 p.m. to investigate. Three swimmers called out for help after they reportedly got into trouble while swimming approximately 40 yards offshore the bay Friday, Seguirant said. A good Samaritan responded and rescued two female swimmers, then returned to the area where the third missing swimmer was last seen and was unable to locate him.

Around 6:15 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a 19-year-old woman in distress, while the second swimmer did not require medical treatment, spokeswoman Shayne Enright said. The age and sex of the second swimmer were not provided.

HFD personnel conducted the search by air, underwater, and aboard a rescue board and watercraft. They could not locate the third swimmer. Operations were suspended at 9 p.m. and resumed at first light this morning, Seguirant said.

The identities of the swimmers have not been released.