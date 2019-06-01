Man in his 40s in critical condition following car crash in Haleiwa

A man in his 40s is in critical condition today following a two-vehicle crash at 64-242 Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa.
Honolulu police reopened the roads early this morning after closing Kamehameha Highway between Paala Ukua Pupukea Road and J.P. Leong Highway due to the crash, police said.
Just before 2 a.m., Honolulu paramedics treated the man after his car was struck by another vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report.
The man was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, while the woman was treated and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Police did not provide details on whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
