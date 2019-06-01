 Ocean Watch: Abundant lugworms use their sacs as nurseries
  • Saturday, June 1, 2019
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Abundant lugworms use their sacs as nurseries

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  Updated 10:18 p.m.

Among my multiple sand-flat favorites are lugworms, animals I’ve never even seen. But in their sand depressions, castings and jellylike pouches protruding from their holes, they show me their great abundance. Read more

