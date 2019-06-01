Hawaii lawmakers allot $135K to fund climate-change documentary

State lawmakers have awarded a six-figure grant to help finance a six-part documentary warning of the impacts of climate change on Hawaii which will be produced by a private film company led by a former chairman of the Oahu Group of the Sierra Club. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.