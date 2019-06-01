 Hawaii lawmakers allot $135K to fund climate-change documentary
  • Saturday, June 1, 2019
Hawaii lawmakers allot $135K to fund climate-change documentary

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

State lawmakers have awarded a six-figure grant to help finance a six-part documentary warning of the impacts of climate change on Hawaii which will be produced by a private film company led by a former chairman of the Oahu Group of the Sierra Club. Read more

