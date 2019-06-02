Firefighters recover body of missing swimmer in Kailua

Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded to report of a body washed up on shore at Kailua Bay this morning. The body matches the description of a missing swimmer, believed to be a Marine, who disappeared early Friday evening.

According to HFD, a passerby on the beach came across the body and called 911. Two fire units responded at 5:25 a.m. and proceeded to notify Emergency Medical Services, the Honolulu Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Witnesses said the missing man had gone into the ocean with two young women around 5:30 p.m. Friday before the trio were spotted in distress. A California couple grabbed surfboards and rescued the women about 40 yards offshore. They tried to save their companion but he was lost beneath the waves.

The search resumed at first light Saturday but was interrupted around 10 a.m. when at least one shark was observed near the search area. Divers were immediately taken out of the water but the aerial search continued. Signs warning of a shark sighting were posted at the beach and the full search resumed in the afternoon.

Eleven HFD units staffed with 29 personnel participated in the effort, which was suspended at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

