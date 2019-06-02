Honolulu firefighters respond to house fire in Palolo

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a residential building fire in Palolo on Saturday night.

No injuries were reported.

The first of five units and 18 personnel arrived at 1857 Palolo Ave. at 10:21 p.m., but the fire had already been extinguished. The fire was contained to a bedroom on the first floor of the two-story, multi-family building after HFD said residents put out the blaze prior to their arrival.

An adult male, his father and his daughter were in the unit at the time of the fire, according to HFD. The daughter alerted the family, and the male and his father used a fire extinguisher and an outside garden hose, respectively, to battle the flames. An adult male from the upstairs unit brought another fire extinguisher to assist as two other adults from the upstairs units and the daughter escaped the burning building.

The three downstairs occupants and the male from upstairs who assisted were treated for smoke inhalation by Emergency Medical Services personnel but declined transport to a hospital.

HFD is still investigating the cause of the fire, a damage estimate and whether or not the building had working smoke alarms, but found it did not have fire sprinklers installed.