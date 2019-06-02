 Show Biz: Former islanders bring their aloha spirit to Broadway
  • Sunday, June 2, 2019
  • 80°
Features | Show Biz

Show Biz: Former islanders bring their aloha spirit to Broadway

  • By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today

The Hawaii spirit lives — onstage and offstage — in the Big Apple. During a recent nine-night stay I convened with former islanders over lunch and dinner, to catch up on each other’s lives. In-between the Broadway productions, of course. Read more

Previous Story
Five-0 Redux: Looking toward season 10, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ faces several dilemmas

Scroll Up