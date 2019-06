Police arrested today a 38-year-old man on a grand jury warrant for continual sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Drew Nitta was arrested 1:50 p.m. on the $50,000 warrant, and for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order and an order for protection.

Police said that the sexual assault occurred from May 22 until today.

A 38-year-old woman and a female made the complaint to police.