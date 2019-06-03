 Letter: Avoid all sightings of T-word in Waikiki
  Monday, June 3, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Avoid all sightings of T-word in Waikiki

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was appalled to read that the White House had sought to cover the name of the USS McCain and have its crew members turned away from President Donald Trump’s speech during his visit to Japan last week, all in order to protect his delicate feelings. Read more

