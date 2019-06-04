2 men hospitalized after electrocution in Wahiawa

Emergency Medical Services personnel said two men were electrocuted this afternoon in Wahiawa.

Police responded to an initial report of an overhead power line being struck during construction activity in Wahiawa Heights.

Hawaiian Electric Co. shut down power.

EMS said a 43-year-old man was in critical condition, and a 33-year-old was seriously injured at about 1:50 p.m. at 2129 Puu Place.

EMS personnel treated and transported the men to a hospital.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said a boom truck struck the overhead lines, according to initial reports.

He said one man was badly injured, and the other tried to help him and ended up getting hurt.

Seguirant said that the men were reportedly going to be drilling a well.