Wildfires, including 3 intentionally set, keep Honolulu firefighters busy

Honolulu firefighters were busy battling five wildfires Monday, three of which were determined to be intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to a fire near Farrington Highway and Laaloa Street near Honokai Hale shortly before 2 p.m. Flames scorched an acre until firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 2:20 p.m., said Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

At about 4:30 p.m., firefighters returned to the same area after they received a report of a second brush fire that burned three acres. The fire was brought under control at about 5:05 p.m. and contained shortly after 5:40 p.m.

As HFD were battling the fire near Honokai Hale, another fire was reported near 84-1021 Lahilahi St. in Makaha just after 2 p.m. Firefighters brought the five-acre brush fire under control at about 4:25 p.m. and contained by 6:30 p.m.

Investigators determined the three fires in Leeward Oahu were intentionally set. No injuries were reported and no damage to any structures occurred. HFD transferred the cases to police for investigation.

Two other wildfires occurred on the North Shore and near Makakilo Monday afternoon.

At about noon, 20 firefighters responded to a small brush fire near Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road that burned one and a half acres. The blaze was brought under control at about 1:05 p.m. and contained at 1:50 p.m.

The cause of that fire was classified as undetermined. No injuries were reported and no damage to any structures occurred.

More than 25 firefighters responded to another wildfire near the Makakilo offramp and westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway shortly before 12:25 p.m.

Firefighters brought the three-acre fire under control at about 1:35 p.m. and contained it at about 2 p.m.

Seguirant said the cause was determined to be accidental due to welding work by a contractor on a guardrail. No injuries were reported and no damage to any structures occurred.

HFD officials reminded the public to prepare for possible wildfires by removing combustibles around homes and cutting back brush at least 30 feet from structures where possible.