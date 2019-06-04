Windsurfer dies off Maui’s north shore

A 77-year-old Haiku man who was windsurfing Saturday and was found unresponsive and died in waters off Maui’s north shore, the Maui Fire Department said today.

Two men brought the windsurfer at about 1:06 p.m. toward the shoreline at Kanaha Beach Park.

The men transferred the windsurfer to a rescue watercraft operator with the Ocean Safety Bureau who brought him to shore.

Lifeguards from Ocean Safety and a firefighter tried to resuscitate the man with CPR and an external defibrillator. They worked with medics who applied advanced life support techniques until 1:45 p.m.

The Maui Fire Department said in a news release that the man had been windsurfing before he was found unconscious.

Surf was flat to a foot, with 15 to 25 mph tradewinds, creating choppy conditions, MFD said.

“We are unsure what caused the man to become unresponsive in the water,” MFD said.