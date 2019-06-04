 Accused killer points the finger at accuser
  Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Accused killer points the finger at accuser

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

The lawyer for a man on trial for causing the death of a Jack-in-the-Box restaurant manager told a state jury Monday that the man’s father, who told police his son confessed to the killing, is the more likely killer. Read more

