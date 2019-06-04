Phillies outfielder McCutchen has torn ACL, out for season

SAN DIEGO >> Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement before tonight’s game at San Diego.
McCutchen injured his left knee during a rundown Monday and exited the game against the Padres.
The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs for the NL East leaders. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.
Last weekend, the Phillies acquired outfielder Jay Bruce in a trade with Seattle.
McCutchen drew a leadoff walk in the first inning Monday and Jean Segura followed with a popup that second baseman Ian Kinsler let drop. Kinsler threw to first to get Segura, and McCutchen was hurt as he tried to elude the tag getting back to first.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.