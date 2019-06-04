 Tampa Bay Rays draft ‘Iolani outfielder Shane Sasaki
  • Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Tampa Bay Rays draft ‘Iolani outfielder Shane Sasaki

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:32 a.m.

  • JAY METZGER / Special to the Star-Advertiser

    ‘Iolani’s Shane Sasaki celebrates after hitting a home run against Punahou at Goeas Field on March 28. Sasaki was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the MLB draft today.

  • KAT WADE / Special to the Star-Advertiser

    ‘Iolani centerfielder Shane Sasaki was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the MLB draft today.

The Tampa Bay Rays today selected ‘Iolani School outfielder Shane Sasaki in the third round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Sasaki was selected 99th overall. According to MLB.com, that pick projects to an approximate value of $587,400.

Sasaki, a Mililani resident, hit .565 during the past season. He is widely regarded as the state’s top hitter.

Sasaki has until mid-July to decide between signing with the Rays or fulfilling a commitment to attend Cal Poly.

The draft’s third through 10th rounds will be decided today.

The draft concludes with rounds 11 through 40 on Wednesday.

