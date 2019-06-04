Tampa Bay Rays draft ‘Iolani outfielder Shane Sasaki





The Tampa Bay Rays today selected ‘Iolani School outfielder Shane Sasaki in the third round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Sasaki was selected 99th overall. According to MLB.com, that pick projects to an approximate value of $587,400.

Sasaki, a Mililani resident, hit .565 during the past season. He is widely regarded as the state’s top hitter.

Sasaki has until mid-July to decide between signing with the Rays or fulfilling a commitment to attend Cal Poly.

The draft’s third through 10th rounds will be decided today.

The draft concludes with rounds 11 through 40 on Wednesday.