Police search for 3 suspects in Kawananakoa Middle School bathroom robbery





Police are asking for help in finding three male suspects in a May 2 robbery in which a machete was used to rob someone at Kawananakoa Middle School.

Police said at about 11:40 p.m., three men entered a restroom at the school located at 49 Funchal St., where a person was in a stall.

The first suspect entered the stall and allegedly held a machete to the victim, demanding money.

The second and third suspects entered the stall and allegedly punched the victim.

Police said the first suspect then used the machete’s handle to hit the victim in the head.

The second suspect took the victim’s phone and wallet.

The first suspect then took his backpack.

The trio then fled on foot.

The videos show they were walking with bicycles.

Anyone who has information or who can identify these suspects, can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.