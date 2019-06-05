Repairs begin for seawall at Haleiwa Beach Park

City parks officials say repairs to a seawall damaged by severe erosion at Haleiwa Beach Park are finally beginning and are expected to be completed this fall before the winter swells arrive on Oahu’s North Shore.

The seawall and area around it have been cordoned off since last April, when sinkholes began to develop behind it, undermining the foundations of adjacent walkways and facilities. As a safety measure, city officials closed the makai entrances to the bathrooms and removed outdoor showers. A chain-link fence was installed to restrict foot traffic.

The $2 million repair project is intended to stabilize and recover the structural integrity of the seawall at park, which protects the adjacent comfort station, playfield, and other public amenities, city officials said. The project was awarded to Sea Engineering, Inc.

Since it is a repair to an existing seawall, city officials said it is not considered a new seawall and is in line with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s directive on climate change and sea level rise.

“Haleiwa Beach park is a gathering place that brings the community together and is a healthy place to play for our keiki,” said Caldwell in a news release. “I am pleased that these repairs are being made in line with my directive. We need to find localized solutions to protect important public facilities while avoiding new seawalls that can damage our beaches.”

The public is advised to avoid the immediate area surrounding the improvement project. During repairs, the park driveway and parking lot on the Waimea-side of the property, as well as the parking lot on the Waialua-side, will be impacted by the staging and transportation of construction equipment.

The majority of the park and surrounding shoreline still remain open to the public.