Suicide prevention workshop set for Saturday

The Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii’s Compassionate Care Committee is presenting a suicide awareness workshop, “Having The Conversation,” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The featured speaker is Chris Piper, who has worked at suicide intervention training and prevention in Hawaii since 2006. The workshop will be held at 1717 Pali Highway.
Enrollment is limited. Contact the Rev. Yuika Hasebe at yhasebe@honpahi.org or at 536-7044; or the Rev. Shawn Yagi at syagi@honpahi.org or at 487-2626 to register for more information.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.