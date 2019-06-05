 Letter: Put Ala Moana park playground near lagoon
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Letters

Letter: Put Ala Moana park playground near lagoon

For the proposed playground in Ala Moana Regional Park, why not use the large empty space at the Diamond Head end of the park near the lagoon? It is open, free of trees and accessible. Read more

