Letter: Put Ala Moana park playground near lagoon

For the proposed playground in Ala Moana Regional Park, why not use the large empty space at the Diamond Head end of the park near the lagoon? It is open, free of trees and accessible. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.