 Letter: Religious, philosophical decisions on abortion
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Religious, philosophical decisions on abortion

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Our president recently told a televised rally that abortion seekers and their providers often allow the baby to be born, wrap it in a blanket, caress the baby, and then decide whether or not to kill it. Read more

Letter: Terminally ill patients deserve right to choose

