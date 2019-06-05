 Federal jury to deliberate on whether police used excessive force in man’s death
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2019
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

A federal jury heard closing arguments Tuesday in a civil case involving Sheldon Haleck, who died four years ago after being pepper­-sprayed multiple times and shocked with a Taser by Honolulu police officers. Read more

