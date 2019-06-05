 Man, woman charged with kidnapping man
  Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Hawaii News

  By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:13 p.m.

Benjamin Awong was bound with zip ties and tape, then beaten in the face with a handgun on a report that he had harassed someone, Deputy Prosecutor Chelsea Okamoto told a state judge Tuesday. Read more

