Flood advisory in effect for Molokai

A flood advisory is in effect for Molokai through 8 a.m. today as an area of heavy rain spreads eastward over the island.
Radar at 5:06 a.m. showed heavy rain falling at a rate of an inch per hour over the western half of the island, according to the National Weather Service.
For the rest of the islands, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rain today as light to moderate tradewinds continue through the weekend, weather officials said. However, drier weather is expected over the weekend.
