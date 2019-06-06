Kailua-Kona man, 33, arrested after visitor from Japan is critically injured in head-on crash

Hawaii island police arrested a 33-year-old Kailua-Kona man in connection with a head-on collision on Highway 11 Wednesday where a 24-year-old visitor sustained critical injuries.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of negligent injury and several other offenses involving the crash. He remains in police custody.

The collision occurred at about 2:05 p.m. near the 117 mile-marker.

Police said a gray 2000 Saturn station wagon operated by the 33-year-old man had crossed the double solid yellow line and collided head-on with a white 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUV operated by a 44-year-old Kailua-Kona woman.

A 24-year-old female passenger of the Nissan was taken in critical condition to Kona Community Hospital and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center. Police said she is visiting from Kanagawa, Japan.

The driver and six other occupants from Japan were also taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment.

Police said the injured passenger and four occupants of the Nissan were not using seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The Saturn driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police have not determined at this time whether speed or alcohol were factors.

The police department’s Area II Enforcement Unit initiated a negligent injury investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646.