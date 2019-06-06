Man, 68, dies after being struck by pickup truck in Kalihi

A 68-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said he was crossing Dillingham Boulevard at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a Dodge pickup truck operated by a 61-year-old man struck him.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police said he was taken in serious condition to Queen’s Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.