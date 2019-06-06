Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO steps down after 7 years on job

Office of Hawaiian Affairs CEO Kamana‘opono Crabbe announced today that he will be stepping down from his post at the end of the month.

Crabbe, whose contract ends June 30, made his announcement at the end of today’s Board of Trustees meeting, tearfully reading from prepared remarks, occasionally speaking in Hawaiian and often going off script.

He vowed to cooperate for a smooth transition to new leadership, and he said he would not reapply in the board’s search for a new executive. He urged the OHA staff to support the transition effort.

“It was a very great voyage,” he said. “I enjoyed every minute sailing with you.”

At the beginning of today’s meeting, testifiers offered hardy support for Crabbe during at least an hour of testimony. Later, each of the trustees offered praise to the CEO.

Crabbe has led OHA since January 2012. Before that he was the agency’s research director since November 2009.

Board Chairwoman Colette Machado said an interim CEO likely would be named June 20.