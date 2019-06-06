 Letter: Russian interference is being challenged
  • Thursday, June 6, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Russian interference is being challenged

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I concur with Jill Thach’s comments that contrary to the Mueller report, President Donald Trump claims that foreign interference in the 2016 elections is a hoax and refuses to do anything about it (“Russia’s interference needs to be challenged,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 31). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Hawaii observes Memorial Day its way

Scroll Up