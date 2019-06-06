 Primary witness in murder trial falls ill on stand
  Thursday, June 6, 2019
Hawaii News

Primary witness in murder trial falls ill on stand

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s state court proceeding in the murder trial of a man accused of killing Jack in the Box restaurant manager Helen Prestosa ended early because the state’s key witness apparently became ill. Read more

