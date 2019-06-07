Firefighters extinguish Pearl City Peninsula house fire

Honolulu firefighters doused a house fire this afternoon at the Pearl City Peninsula housing.
Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said no one was at home at the time of the fire.
Six units and 22 personnel responded to the 3:11 p.m. alarm at 2254 Waikahe Court.
The first unit arrived at 3:20 p.m. and had the blaze under control by 3:37 p.m.
———
This story will be updated.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.