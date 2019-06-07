Firefighters extinguish Pearl City Peninsula house fire

Honolulu firefighters doused a house fire this afternoon at the Pearl City Peninsula housing.

Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Six units and 22 personnel responded to the 3:11 p.m. alarm at 2254 Waikahe Court.

The first unit arrived at 3:20 p.m. and had the blaze under control by 3:37 p.m.

