Kittens and cats are up for adoption at Hawaiian Humane Society, Hawaii Cat Cafe

The Hawaii Cat Cafe at Kapahulu has a new partnership with the Hawaiian Humane Society, with felines roaming in the lounge now up for adoption.

It became official on Monday, according to Hawaii Cat Cafe owner Cindy Washburn, and about 25 felines are ready to mingle with visitors while looking for new homes. They come in all different colors, and range from kittens less than a year old to Mr. Cat, who is 12.

“It’s going to allow us to save more cats,” said Washburn of the new partnership, “and they’re right up the street from us.”

Washburn said when the Hawaii Cat Cafe opened in October of last year as the first brick-and-mortar venture combining cats, coffee and pastries, she worked the many different organizations, including the Oahu SPCA, and will continue to work with small groups. To date, she said the cafe has seen more than 100 cats adopted.

The partnership has already resulted in an adoption. Earlier this week, cafe visitor Patricia Hashley adopted 9-month-old Harriet.

Hashley had just lost her own 19-year-old cat, according to Washburn. Harriet went right up to Hashley, rubbed up against her legs and they had an instant bond.

“It was a perfect match,” she said.

The Hawaiian Humane Society, meanwhile, is getting an influx of kittens earlier than usual, according to events manager Suzy Tam.

The society now has close 80 kittens up for adoption, and about 100 in foster care, she said. Another 30 kittens are waiting for foster care, and is searching for volunteers.

“We’re always striving to place more cats in homes and this partnership just made sense,” said Tam. “At the Hawaii Cat Cafe, cats have a large, safe, clean environment to socialize with both people and other cats. It allows people to really get to know the animals they are looking to adopt.”

June is “Love a Cat Month,” and the Society is waiving adoption fees for all cats six months or older at its South King Street campus as well as at the Hawaii Cat Cafe.

A Feline Fest is also planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 22 at the Hawaiian Humane Society campus, celebrating cats. A foster care orientation will be held at 10 am. that morning, followed by a presentation on ringworm and lice.

The Hawaii Cat Cafe is at 415 Kapahulu Ave., and also offers various events including yoga with cats, feline flicks and speed dating with cats that are listed on its Facebook page. Visit HawaiianHumane.org/LoveaCatMonth to learn more.