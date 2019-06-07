Police investigating discovery of human arm at Campbell Industrial Park

Honolulu police detectives are investigating the discovery of an unidentified human arm.

The arm was discovered at Campbell Industrial Park at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives were sent out Thursday night to begin the investigation.

A Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office investigator said the arm is skeletonized, and it will probably take a very long time to determine the identity of the person it belonged to unless someone with information comes forward.

Investigators cannot tell age, gender or much of anything from it, and it will likely require DNA mapping, she said.